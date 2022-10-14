Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.24. 15,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

