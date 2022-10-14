WAX Achieves Market Cap of $177.65 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. WAX has a total market cap of $177.65 million and $6.33 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.50 or 0.27576263 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010770 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,946,979,009 coins and its circulating supply is 2,238,066,926 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,946,625,644.563325 with 2,237,753,419.67111 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08106088 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $10,765,798.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.