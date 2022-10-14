WAXE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, WAXE has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and $61,751.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $79.30 or 0.00410645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

