Wedbush Cuts Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $102.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.03 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.14.
Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:MTH opened at $70.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
