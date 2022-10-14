Wedbush Cuts Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $102.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $70.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.