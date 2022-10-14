West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $370.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.96. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

