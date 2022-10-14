Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $191.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.49. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 256.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,460 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Articles

