WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WEX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.82.

Shares of WEX opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $197.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,988,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $14,039,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $16,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

