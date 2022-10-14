Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) & Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Critical Comparison

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) and Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Weyerhaeuser and Aedifica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 4 1 1 2.50 Aedifica 0 0 4 0 3.00

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus target price of $38.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. Aedifica has a consensus target price of $110.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.84%. Given Aedifica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aedifica is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

81.1% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Aedifica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $10.20 billion 2.16 $2.61 billion $3.28 9.09 Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Aedifica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 23.10% 24.49% 14.67% Aedifica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Aedifica on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

