Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

