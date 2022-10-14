White Pine Investment CO Acquires 291 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.