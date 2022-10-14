White Pine Investment CO Has $1.28 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

