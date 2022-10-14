White Pine Investment CO Purchases 272 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

IJR opened at $91.37 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

