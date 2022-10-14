XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $191.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.92. XOMA has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.42). XOMA had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that XOMA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,732,924.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $107,038.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,783,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,021,926.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 24,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,732,924.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 73,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,648 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 254.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 71.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

See Also

