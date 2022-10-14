Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Down 3.9%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.45. 91,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,708,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $8,540,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

