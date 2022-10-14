Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Lowered to C$6.90 at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.31.

Shares of YRI stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,720. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$619.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

