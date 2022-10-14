Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $198,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,063,558.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,004,778 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after buying an additional 180,225 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 27.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,951,000 after buying an additional 452,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,225 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $61,901,000 after buying an additional 164,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

