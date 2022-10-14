Zcash Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $799.55 million and $75.72 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $51.66 or 0.00263067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00095200 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00065032 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002850 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,476,394 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

