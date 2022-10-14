Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $268.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.76 and a 200-day moving average of $327.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $248.17 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

