Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down to $50.57

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.57, but opened at $49.45. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 8,562 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

