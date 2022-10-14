Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.02. 48,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,399. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.87 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day moving average is $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

