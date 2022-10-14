Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $233.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 233 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 233.17 ($2.82), with a volume of 32659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($2.95).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 277.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 290.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The company has a market cap of £142.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.00.

Zotefoams Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

