Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of ZS traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.51. The company had a trading volume of 62,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,522. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.62.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

