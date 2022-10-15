12,224 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

