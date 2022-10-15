12,229 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 43,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,957. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.