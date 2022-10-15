12,229 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 43,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,957. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.