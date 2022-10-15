1,526 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,508.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,618.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,476.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,830.88.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

