156,448 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Acquired by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 156,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 519,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,151,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

