1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
TGIFF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 15,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,044. 1933 Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
1933 Industries Company Profile
