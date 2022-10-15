1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

1933 Industries Stock Performance

TGIFF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 15,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,044. 1933 Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

