1irstGold Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be bought for about $61.70 or 0.00322103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $8,765.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

