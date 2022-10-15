217,455 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 217,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089,700 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,578. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

