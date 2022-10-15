2,400 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after purchasing an additional 728,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 533,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

