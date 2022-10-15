3,056 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $65.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36.

