5,842 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.44. 1,190,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.83.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

