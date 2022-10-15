6,696 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $180.63 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.60 and a 200 day moving average of $198.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

