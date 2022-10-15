888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 985,700 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the September 15th total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 410.7 days.

888 Stock Performance

EIHDF stock remained flat at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIHDF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 296 ($3.58) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

