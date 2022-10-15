9,215 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.03 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.