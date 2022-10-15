9,763 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,876,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

