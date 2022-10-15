A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $618.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,536.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

