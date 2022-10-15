ABCMETA (META) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $98.77 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $98.77 million and approximately $1,308.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,120.96 or 1.00002396 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002858 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00054102 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00057162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00097455 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,407.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

