Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 172.4% from the September 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of AOD opened at $7.00 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.
Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.