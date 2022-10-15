Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 172.4% from the September 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of AOD opened at $7.00 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 79,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 201,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter.

