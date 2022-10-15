Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.