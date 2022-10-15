Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

