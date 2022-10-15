ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.67.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $432.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.80. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in ACM Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ACM Research by 17.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

