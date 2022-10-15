Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. 5,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,869. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

About Adams Resources & Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

