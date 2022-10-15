Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AE stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

