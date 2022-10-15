ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) vs. Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Head to Head Survey

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) and ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tritium DCFC and ADS-TEC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tritium DCFC and ADS-TEC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60 ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 2 1 3.33

Volatility and Risk

Tritium DCFC presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 261.22%. ADS-TEC Energy has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.39%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than ADS-TEC Energy.

Tritium DCFC has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of ADS-TEC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tritium DCFC and ADS-TEC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 4.15 -$127.56 million N/A N/A ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 7.33 -$103.69 million N/A N/A

ADS-TEC Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tritium DCFC.

Summary

Tritium DCFC beats ADS-TEC Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications. The company offers ChargeBox, which contains the battery and power inverters; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a standard truck trailer, that has a variety of integrated inverters, air-conditioners, an energy management unit, and security firewall, as well as a communication unit through mobile radio and DC-charging technology. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery energy system that boosts capacity for the charging process; Container-Systems, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions; and rack systems. In addition, the company is developing MyPowerplant platform for residential applications. Its products are used in private homes, public buildings, commercial enterprises, industrial and infrastructure solutions, and self-sufficient energy supply systems. The company operates in Germany, Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, and other European countries. ADS-TEC Energy PLC was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

