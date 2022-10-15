Adshares Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00008952 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $54.67 million and $935,733.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007127 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002462 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,761 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

