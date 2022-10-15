Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,065,495 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $163,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.1 %

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 96,959,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,229,488. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.