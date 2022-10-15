Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of AMD opened at $55.94 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

