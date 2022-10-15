AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.