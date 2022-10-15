Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Down 1.8 %

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

