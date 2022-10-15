Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $16.95.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.