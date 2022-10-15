Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of ($0.22) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

